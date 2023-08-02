Protest: Tinubu or Shettima should negotiate with labour — Senator Ndume

—As workers pull down the NASS gate to submit demands

—Military blocks Nyanya road to prevent workers access to Unity Fountain

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Ali Ndume, Wednesday said that either President Bola Tinubu or the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima should directly negotiate with organised labour.

Senator Ndume has also taken a swipe at the Police officers at the National Assembly entrance gate that attempted to prevent the organised labour from gaining entrance into the assembly complex to present their demands to the leadership of the National Assembly.

This is as the workers who were on a peaceful protest pulled down the entrance gate to force themselves in when security agents made spirited efforts to stop them from gaining entrance to the complex.

Speaking at the rally, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, flanked by the Trade Union Congress, TUC of Nigeria President, Festus Osifo said that Nigerians are suffocating under the present administration as a result of the removal of petrol subsidy and its attendant hike in fuel pump price.

He also told President Tinubu to listen to Nigerians and not the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, IMF, whose policies they claimed are anti-people.

The Senate Chief Whip who represented the the upper legislative chamber leadership condemned the blocking of the workers from having entrance to the National Assembly, asserting that it was the poor that are always fighting against the poor.

He pleaded with the organised labour to suspend the protest and give the National Assembly one week to look into their grievances and demands.

Before the take off of the peaceful protest, workers had a hectic day in an attempt to congregate at the Unity Fountain, the take-off place, as soldiers blocked the road from Nyanya to the Secretariat.