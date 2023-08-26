Protest rocks FUTA over death of 500-level student

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, FUTA, Ondo State, have protested against the sudden death of their 500-level colleague, Ayomide Akeredolu, at the university’s health care facility.

The aggrieved students have expressed misgivings about services at the University Health Center.

Motorists were stranded for hours on the Akure-Llesa highway as the students expressed their displeasure over the death of their colleague.

Reports had it that the victim, who slumped in his hostel, was rushed to the health center by his colleagues around 830 p.m. on Thursday.

A student who spoke with newsmen in Akure alleged that the victim died in the university health center for lack of adequate care.

He alleged that there was no power supply while the victim was attended to by medical personnel at the health center.

According to him, we had to be using our telephone flashlight while doctors were attending to him.

“Also, earlier yesterday, the health center refused to attend to another student, a former FUTASU Vice President who was in a critical condition and needed emergency attention because she wasn’t with her identity card.

“The students are expressing their displeasure with a peaceful demonstration. Something urgent needed to be done to upgrade the university’s health care center.

But in a swift response, the institution, which mourned the sudden death of the student due to a sudden bout of illness, said he was brought to the health facility dead.

The institution’s Director of Corporate Communication,Adegbenro Adebanjo, said in a statement that, from the report put together, the victim” slumped in his hostel and all attempts and medical intervention at resuscitation, even at the Health Centre, failed, with the doctors recording that he was brought in dead.

“According to the doctor on duty, the student was rushed to the health center at about 8:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

“ He was brought in dead. Efforts to resuscitate him through cardiopulmonary resuscitation and oxygen therapy proved abortive.

“ He was subsequently taken to the UNIMED Teaching Hospital, Akure, by the medical personnel on duty inside the university ambulance.”

“Understandably, his friends and colleagues are devastated by the sad development.” The management joins them in mourning at this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with our students and the bereaved family.

“May the Good Lord grant his soul eternal repose and give the family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

However, due to some perceived misgivings about services at the University Health Center, students embarked on a protest on Friday, August 25, 2023.

It is important to point out that the protest was not directly related to the death of the student.

“The representatives of the students, at a meeting with management called at the behest of the Vice Chancellor, pointed out some lacunae in the process of accessing services at the Health Center.

“The management, in the course of the meeting, directed that immediate remedial measures be taken to address the lacuna and other issues raised by the students.

Adebanjo said that “the corrective measures will be reviewed from time to time to ensure that they are being implemented to the letter and to the satisfaction of the students.