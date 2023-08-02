Protest rocks Abia as NLC insists on immediate reversal of all anti-people policies

By Steve Oko

The organised labour Wednesday locked down Umuahia the Abia State capital as the nationwide protest declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, commenced.

Workers from various labour unions thronged out in their numbers in solidarity with their counterparts in other states.

Some of them placards read” Tinubu please step down let the poor”; ” “Reverse the price of fuel”; ” We can’t breathe”, among others.

The workers who chanted anti-government songs insisted on the immediate reversal of the fuel hike and all anti-people policies of the President Ahmed Bola Tinubu -led Government.

Other demands by labour include the reversal of the hike in school fees and Value Added Tax, VAT.

They equally demanded Government to fix local refineries and the release of eight months of withheld salaries of university lecturers and other staff.

NLC also demanded “the immediate inauguration of the Presidential Steering Committee and sub-committes as agreed in it’s previous communications and to put a stop to inhuman actions and policies of the government”.

Addressing the protesters, NLC Chairman, Abia State chapter, Comrade Pascal Nweke, vowed the Labour would not back down until their demands were met.

Speaking also, the National President, Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, regretted that Government had decided to suppress the people with harsh policies.

According to Osodeke, the poor now subsidize subsidise for the rich, a sad development he noted was a danger signal.

The ASUU boss said Nigeria needed urgent rescue from her oppressors.

The peaceful protesters converged at Okpara Square Umuahia from where they marched to Government House.

Addressing the protesters, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, expressed worry that “Nigeria as an oil producing country, still imports fuel”, describing the situation as very unfortunate.

He, however, assured Abians that “once the palliative by the Federal Government drops, it will go round accordingly”

Professor Ajaegbu said that Gov. Alex Otti was understood the pains of the masses following the fuel subsidy removal, but appealed for calm while efforts were being intensified to handle the situation.

The protest was peaceful, and security agencies were present to ensure the protest was not hijacked by street urchins