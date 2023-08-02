Protest: Gov Kefas to engage NLC, market unions on palliative roll out

Gov. Kefas

By Femi Bolaji. Jalingo

Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas, has pacified the organised labour in Taraba state, promising to roll out palliatives to cushion the effect of the removal of petrol subsidy.

He spoke Tuesday, at the government house, Jalingo, when the organised labour stormed the premises in protest of the increase in the pump price of petrol.

He noted that the era of subsidy on petrol was gone, but urged the organised labour to be patient with both the federal and state government, as they devise means to cushion the effect of the hardship on Nigerians.

He explained that the government will meet this week with the Organised Labour, Transport union and market associations as precursor to the roll out of palliatives by his government.

According to him, “I wish to disclose here that, my palliative strategies would be rolled out next week to alleviate the effect of fuel subsidy removal for Tarabans.

“I have already instructed the SGS to invite both labour leaders, marketers, road transport workers and school head teachers for a round table meeting to strategize on how the palliative idea would impact on the poor masses.”

Earlier, the state NLC chairman, Peter Jidiel, explained that their action was in compliance to the directive of their national body, which called for a nationwide protest to express their displeasure to the hardship the recent government policy has brought on Nigerians.