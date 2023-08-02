Protest: COSEYL backs NLC, vows to mobilise 2m youths nationwide

. Accuses Tinubu of insensitivity to the plights of Nigerians

By Steve Oko

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, has pledged support for organised labour over the ongoing nationwide protest against the fuel price hike.

COSEYL, in a statement jointly signed by its President General, Goodluck Ibem; and Secretary, Comrade Okey Nwaoru; the apex socio-political youth organization in the South East, said it had mobilized two million of its members to fully support the nationwide protest.

The youth group accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of insensitivity towards the plights of Nigerians, saying that removing fuel subsidies without an action plan on how to mitigate the impacts was a rash policy.

“This protest is pertinent because Nigeria’s mortality rate has increased by 60% as a result of the suffering and hardship brought upon Nigerians by President Bola Tinubu who upon assumption of office on 29 May, 2023 unilaterally removed the fuel subsidy without any provision to make petroleum products affordable by Nigerians.”

COSEYL said:”Nigerians and her economy depend solely on fuel and other petroleum products to function, and any decision or policy that increases the price of petroleum products will hit hard on Nigerians.

“We, therefore, pledge our full support to the protest in other to save Nigerians from extinction as a result of the hardship and suffering they are currently facing.”