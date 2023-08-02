Protest by Labour not in Nigeria’s interest – Reno Omokri

Number one bestselling author and former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, pastor Reno Omokri has described the protest being led by Joe Ajaero against the impact of the fuel subsidy removal as unnecessary and ill-timed.

Pastor Omokri also said that the protest is needless especially owing to the fact that president Bola Tinubu has rolled out measures to cushion the hardship resulting from the subsidy removal.

In a tweet, Omokri said the presidential candidate of the same political party for which Ajaero belongs to had also promised during campaigns to remove the subsidy on fuel immediately.

He queried why Ajaero would lead the protest especially at a time he described as critical for Nigeria as a result of the crisis in Niger.

His tweet reads thus:

“I am just wondering if it is possible for Joe Ajaero, who openly aligned with Peter Obi, to be politically neutral and act in the national interest.

“This protest and nationwide strike he has called for looks like a political stunt, especially considering that the current government has agreed to increase the minimum wage and that all major presidential candidates, except Kwankwaso, agreed that they would remove fuel subsidies.

“Including Peter Obi, who said they would go IMMEDIATELY. This strike is unnecessary and very ill-timed, more so when Nigeria is facing a crisis in Niger Republic that could spill over into Nigeria and destabilise our economy and political institutions.

“I may not support President Tinubu, but the palliatives and measures he announced two days ago were far-reaching and should have caused Labour and Ajaero to pause. But it didn’t. What is their agenda?

“This is about Nigeria, and it is time for us to be patriotic and do what is in the country’s best interest, no matter who is President. I am not sure that Ajaero would take this action if his friend, Peter Obi, were President.

“What exactly does Joe Ajaero want? Even his own home state of Imo has introduced palliatives. Should Nigeria continue to spend more on fuel subsidies than she spends on education, health, and housing?

“How is that economically viable? And can Mr Ajaero explain why the pump fuel price in neighbouring Benin Republic went up as soon as Nigeria ended fuel subsidies?

“Nobody should take us backwards to a Buhari era where we were borrowing to pay for fuel subsidies and tripled our foreign debt with nothing to show for it. Fuel subsidies must go, whether this present NLC likes it or not.”