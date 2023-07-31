Promoting Made in Africa, Benin’s GDIZ to supply clothing items to the US

In a bid to promote African culture, Benin’s GDIZ has dispatched its first shipment of 70,000 Made In Benin clothing to The Children’s Place in United States.

The industrial zone is expected to deliver 3 million items by 2024 to the American Brand.

This is a significant stride not only for GDIZ but also for the African textile industry.

The Children’s Place which is a global retailer with over 1,100 stores, will now showcase the unique quality and craftsmanship of Benin’s textiles. This partnership marks the beginning of a promising alliance between GDIZ and The Children’s Place and this will sets the stage for a revolution in Africa’s textile industry.

According to African Forbes “GDIZ saw the first export of “Made in Benin” 70,000 clothing carried out on July 12, in the presence of officials of the Société d’investissement et de promotion de l’industrie du Bénin (Sipi-Bénin), the company that manages the GDIZ”

This announcement was made on African Forbes website July 12, 2023 and also on other media outlets both locally and internationally, Celebrating it officially launched and the very first export of clothing that will be delivered to the prestigious American brand spread across the United States.

The GDIZ is an established industrial zone that concentrates on building robust value chains. These chains span from supplying raw materials and processing resources to exporting finish products.”

Benin country known for producing some of the world’s finest cotton, has seen GDIZ make considerable efforts to develop the cotton industry within its special economic zone. This move is expected to further boost the global presence of Benin’s textiles.

Earlier this year, international brands like Zara expressed interest in Benin’s textiles, reflecting the growing global recognition and potential of the industry. This shipment to The Children’s Place is another step towards putting Made In Benin on the global fashion map.”

The Benin, Africa’s leading cotton producer, also boasted an impressive annual production of 728,000 tonnes in 2020-2021, as per government figures. Traditionally, the majority of this raw material was exported. However, this new relationship between GDIZ and The Children’s Place, a renowned retail chain with children’s clothing stores across the United States, marks a significant shift and the alliance will see Benin’s high-quality cloths transformed into stylish wears designed for children aged newborn to 12. This is a testament to the growing recognition of Benin’s textile industry on the global stage.”

The GDIZ establishment started two years ago as the result of a partnership between the government and Arise Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP)