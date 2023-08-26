Prof Opere delivers LASU’s 90th Inaugural Lecture

By Prisca Sam-Duru

Tuesday, August 15, 2023, was a day of joy for the entire Lagos State University and specifically for Prof. Bolanle Olaitan Opere, Professor of Microbiology at the Department of Microbiology, Faculty of Science, Lagos State University. It was the day Prof. Opere delivered her inaugural lecture titled “Microbes in the Environment: Unseen Femmes Fatales and Virtuous Saviours”.

An inaugural lecture is a public academic ceremony that celebrates the lecturer’s appointment to professorship.

While speaking at the inaugural lecture (which is the 90th in LASU) held at the Buba Marwa Auditorium of the university, the eminent academic revealed that microbes are more of virtuous saviours than what she called femme fatales (harmful) as widely believed.

“As a microbial ecologist, my research on Microbial Diversity in soils, foods, plants, as well as inanimate objects that man often gets in contact with through objects such as computer keyboards and mouses, telephones, shopping carts and door handles, has shown microbes to be femme fatales as well as virtuous saviours, but more of saviours than femme fatales.”

From extensive field studies she has conducted in her discipline, the renowned scholar revealed that “microbes, which are the smallest living things and ubiquitous, have found applications in several fields, including medical sciences, agricultural sciences, engineering and geology.”

She explained that factors such as changing lifestyles, industrialisation and rise in population have culminated in the advent of pollutants that cause deterioration in the environment and human health.

Notwithstanding the overwhelming ecological challenges, Opere maintained that many microbes are indeed beneficial, a few detrimental, and the majority are harmless or free-living.

“In a possibly depressed economy, it is time to exploit the vast opportunities in the field of microbiology for national development, as it is not possible to escape the microbial world,” she counselled. “Microbes will remain relevant to us in several ways such as food, food supplements, drugs and antibiotics, sources of fuel, electricity, green chemicals, and normal residents of our bodies,” she said.

Prof. Opere observed that although microbes notably cause problems in many sectors, they are agents for the restoration of contaminated environments and the treatment of diverse man-made wastes. She argued that microbes create opportunities that could be harnessed through collaborative research among various disciplines, as they provide businesses and jobs for microbiologists, agriculturists, lab scientists, doctors, nurses, pharmacists, and engineers.

With regards to the harmful aspects of pathogens, the erudite scholar recommended that food vendors, health workers, and their customers, as well as the generality of the people, should cultivate healthy lifestyles, including being hygienic.

“Regular sanitization using chemical cleaners is important in the prevention of pathogenic microbes from contaminating telephones and computers and should be done periodically in companies, banks, and other institutions,” Opere said.

Furthermore, based on her findings, which revealed that a large number of persons such as food dealers in open markets (bukas) and meat sellers at abattoirs, rarely observe the basic tenets of hygiene, Opere implored the government and regulatory agencies to put appropriate measures in place in order to checkmate the activities of individuals and institutions that contribute largely to the prevalence of such pathogens and environmental pollution.

“The government should put in place measures to safely dispose of antimicrobial waste from food, human health, animal health systems, and manufacturing facilities,” she advocated.

Prof. Opere also suggested that “there should be a reduction in the amount of antimicrobial waste entering the environment and safe disposal of antimicrobial waste from food, human and animal health systems, farms, manufacturing facilities, hospitals, and other sources.” She argued that fewer chemical fertilizers should be used to increase agricultural production in a more economically and environmentally sustainable way.”



