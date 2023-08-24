Prioritize judicial reforms, NBA tasks Fagbemi

—Describes SGF as perfect fit

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has advised the Attorney-General of the Federation, AGF, and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi to immediately prioritize reforms in Nigeria’s justice system.

The President of the association, Yakubu Maikyau, gave the advice on Thursday, after meeting with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He mentioned the areas mostly in need of addressing including issues like outdated salaries for judicial officers and lengthy court processes.

The NBA President, who described Fagbemi’s appointment as a perfect fit for the role, expressed optimism while urging collaboration between the legal community and the government.

He was at the villa to thank the President ahead of the association’s conference scheduled for the weekend