Prioritize financial discipline, accountability – Gov Buni tells council members

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni

By Bashir Bello

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has called on his newly inaugurated executive council members to prioritize financial discipline and accountability in the discharge of their duties in order to chart a way forward towards growth and development of the state.

Governor Buni made the call while declaring open a 3-day retreat organized for members of the state executive council held in Kano over the weekend.

The Governor said the state was recognized best performing state in the Northeast by the World Bank and overall first position in Investment Project Financing Instrument among the 36 states of the country due to financial discipline and accountability hence the need for the council members to sustain the tempo.

According to him, “As public office holders, we should maintain observance of prudence, transparency, probity and accountability. This is what gave the State recognition as the best performing State in the Northeast by the World Bank and overall first Position in Investment Project Financing Instrument among the 36 State of the Federation.

“For us to get better performance from the new Executive Council members, this retreat has been organized to further acquaint them with modern ideas of upholding public trust for improved results.

“I therefore, expect this retreat to inculcate in the new Executive Council members financial discipline as required by the Law of the Country and the anticipation of our people on us to maximally deliver with full value of money expended on the conduct of any Government business,” the Governor said.

He added that, “Like I said during the swearing-in ceremony of the Commissioners, our guiding principle in the execution of all our policies and programmes should remain on adherence to due process, completion of all ongoing projects, embarking on essential new ones and focusing on empowerment to cope with post-insurgency livelihood restoration and the nationwide current challenges of oil subsidy withdrawal and inflationary pressure facing the entire Nigerian citizenry,” Governor Buni stated.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the Secretary to the Yobe State Government, Baba Malam Wali said the retreat became imperative to acquaint and prepare the newly constituted executive council with official ethics and collective commitment to team work towards achieving the set goals by the Governor Buni administration to make Yobe distinct and worthy of emulation for other states in the federation.