Princess urges Fans to petition ‘BBNaija All Stars’ organizers

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Princess Onyejekwe, popularly known as Princess has urged her fans to petition the show organizers over her eviction.

Recall that Princess became the first housemate to be evicted from the ‘BBNaija All Stars’ reality show after the eviction jury which comprised of former BBNaija housemates, Bisola Aiyeola, Dorathy Bachor and Mike Edwards reached a unanimous decision to vote for her to be evicted during the live show on Sunday.

The judges were tasked with the duty of making the choice of one of the three housemates with the least votes.

Ike (1.59%), Princess (Princess -1.54%), and Seyi (0.89%) were the housemates with least votes and the judges unanimously voted against Princess.

In an interview with Naija FM on Wednesday, Princess lamented that the decision was unfair and said she feels bad for her fans because despite their votes which almost doubled that of the least voted housemate, she was unjustly evicted by the eviction jury.

She said, “I feel bad for my fans because they are the ones that took their time to vote but the votes didn’t reflect because of the [eviction] jury.

The reality TV star therefore expressed her disappointment with the decision and urged her fans to petition the organizers of the reality show.

She continued: “So, they are the ones to protest. Make dem open page write petition to Big Brother [organisers]. But me wey go dey house, I don try, I don do my best.”