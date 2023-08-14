Prince Uwakwe Tennis Tournament: Rivers, Delta emerge champions

…as Spanish sports scout picks Opuene to join Nadal academy in Spain

By Chinedu Adonu

Rivers State has won the U-21 girls and the U-15 boys and girls category of the just concluded 6th edition of Prince Victor Uwakwe Lawn Tennis Tournament while Delta won the U-21 boys category.

The tournament which is the sixth edition with over sixty participants from South East and South South regions, started on August.2 and ended on 12 at the Enugu Sports Club.

At the U-21 final played inside Sports Club Tennis Court, Paul Okonkwo of Delta State won the male category after defeating his counterpart from Rivers State, John Nubari 6-7, 6-2, 6-4 while Timipre Maxwell from Rivers emerged female U-21 champion after beating Amara Odoh from Enugu 6-1, 6-4 at the final.

Rivers state Abenego Godwin defeated Prince Onoura of Enugu state 6-4 6-0 in the final to emerge the winner of U-15 boys category while his counterpart Fego Ayetuoma of Rivers State edged out eight year old Karina Opueme of Bayelsa State 1-4, 4-0 7-2 to win the under 15 girls category.

However, the 8-year Opuene from Bayelsa who narrowly lost to Rivers state opponent in the finals of U-15 female category in a tie breaker has been promised to join the Nadal Academy in Spain by Spanish Sports scout who witnessed the final game at Enugu Sports club.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, the sponsor of the tournament, Prince Victor Uwakwe urged the players to make discipline their watch word for them to reach their peak in the game.

The sponsor was full of praise for the Bayelsa coach for recruiting players from the scratch. He referring to the youngest female tennis player at the tournament an eight years Karima Opuene from Bayelsa.

Uwakwe promised to make the competition stronger in the next edition and called on philanthropists in the state to help the youths through sports as there are lots of sports yet to be tapped into.

Earlier, the chairman of the Enugu Sports Club Sir. Victor Atuonwu commended the sponsor for his resilience in giving the Youths opportunities to excel in their loved sports.

He urged the Enugu State Ministry of Youths and Sports to put more interest in other sports like Squash and Golf as the club have courts for the game.

Atuonwu noted that the difference between the state tennis players and their counterparts from the South South states was indiscipline and organisation.

The chairman Enugu Tennis Chairman, Prof. Agu Gab Agu described the tournament as one of the best among the editions as there were new winners outside the South East.

He congratulated the youngest tennis players for under 15 from Bayelsa, Opuene for winning a scholarship to Nadal Academy in Spain from a Spainish Sports Scout who graced the competition.

The Winners of the under 21 boys Okonkwo from Delta thanked the sponsor, organiser, the chairman of the club for providing the youth with the opportunity to improve their skill in tennis.

He hailed the officials for their unbiased officiating and thanked the host state for their hospitality and friendship.