Primary 6 pupils wins Lions Club essay competition

By Esther Onyegbula & Oparah Munachi

A primary six pupil of Ilasan Primary School, Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, Christian Chiwendu, has emerged winner of Lion Abidemi Olawumi essay writing competition 3.0 organised by Lekki Admiralty Lions Club, District 404A-3 Nigeria, Region 2 for primary schools in the area.

Chiwendu beat 25 other pupils to emerge overall winner, while Ugochi Destiny and Mariam Yulsuf clinged second and third prize respectively.

Chiwendu won N50,000 and a one year coding scholarship from Computing SHED, while Ugochi Destiny and Mariam Yulsuf received N25,000 and 15,000 respectively.

Speaking at the event, Lion Esther Ebong, President of Lekki Admiralty Lions Club, said: “We have different projects every month, so this project is the third edition of the competition. The importance of the event is to help shape the minds of young children. The youth are leaders of tomorrow hence the need to start now to prepare them and to put them in shape for tomorrow for them to be better leaders.

“Each year, we come up with different essay competitions that will challenge their minds and help them think as leaders, teaching them that there is no short cut to success and the need to be responsible citizens. This year the topic is ‘Food Security and Safety,’ as a leader in your community.

“We are looking to see more students participating and we want to see how we can make it go from the local community level to the state level and then eventually to the national level. This is just the beginning but definitely going to move from strength to strength.”

Speaking at the event, Akinpelu Abigal Omolara, Head of School Support Service, Eti-Osa Local Government Education Authority, said events of this nature are very important, as it will help develop them academically and make the pupil be more active in terms of learning. Programs like this help build their confidence. Apart from the first three winners the other participants will be encouraged to put in more effort in their academics.

On her part, Lion Monde Williams said that the competition was organised to give young children in public schools the opportunity to start conversations about Nigeria and how they would like to change aspects of it when they become leaders. The essay writing competition is in honour of one of our members, Lion Abidemi Olawumi, who passed on to keep her memories alive.

“We want the children to know that Nigeria is not just for me as a child but for me as a future leader. That is what informs the topic: ‘Food security and safety.’ Considering what is happening in the country, we have sowed seeds of thought, social thought, social responsibility, especially getting them to think in ways they were not thinking before and we are hoping that it will change their future positively.”

Also speaking, Soledotun Abdulkarim Yusuf, Region 2 Chairperson, said: “The event is about the young generation, catching the children young to help them build their minds. In Lions Club, we do activities every month apart from our business meetings and board meetings. Different clubs in the district are expected to carry out at least one activity in a month.

“The month of August is known for youths, for young people. So this is an annual thing for the club and also for the district. My team and I organised a world youth day and we trained the youths on the basic of photography. We had it on August 12. We have another activity coming up again on August 24, which is about youths. There is a seminar on youths.

Co-founder, Computing SHED, Comfort Isah, said the one year coding scholarship is to empower the winner with basic tech and coding skills. Because they are from government schools, there is a big gap between them and their counterparts in private schools in terms of computer literacy. We are trying to bridge the gap, one child at a time. I believe that if any child in the street is given that opportunity,he/she will do better.”