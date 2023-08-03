Price pressures dampens business confidence, growth in private sector

•As PMI down to 51.7

By Peter Egwuatu

Steep price pressures restricted the pace of growth in the Nigerian private sector in July 2023, according to the Purchasing Managers’ Index, PMI, report released by the Stanbic IBTC Bank.

The PMI in July was 51.7, down from 53.2 in June and the decline has been attributed to a steep increase in overall input prices.

The headline figure derived from the survey is the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show deterioration.

The report stated: “Overall input costs rose at a pace unsurpassed in more than nine-and-a-half years of data collection, with selling prices up rapidly in response. Rising price pressures impacted demand, with growth of both new orders and business activity softening as the second half of the year got underway.

“Meanwhile, business confidence hit a new low. There was more positive news on the employment front, however, as the rate of job creation quickened to the fastest since January. That said, at 51.7 the index was down from 53.2 in June and pointed to a modest strengthening of operating conditions that was the least pronounced in the current expansionary sequence.”

Continue, the report stated: “The softer improvement in the health of the private sector reflected trends in output and new orders during July. In both cases, rates of growth eased to the weakest in the respective returns to expansion following the cash crisis at the start of the year.

“While some firms reported having been able to secure new contracts amid rising customer numbers, others highlighted the negative impact on demand of rising prices.

“July data signalled a steep increase in overall input prices, with the rate of inflation the joint-fastest since the series began in January 2014,equal with that posted in November 2021”.