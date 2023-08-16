Presidential candidate ‘must’ score over 50% to be declared winner – Ex-minister Chidoka

A former minister of Aviation and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Osita Chidoka, has stated that a presidential candidate ‘must’ secure over 50 percent of votes cast in an election to be declared the winner in any election in the country.

Chidoka suggested that the constitution be amended to ensure there’s a runoff in any election where the presidential candidate does not secure over 50 percent of votes cast.

He made this known while appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

He said, “Look at the reactions of Nigerians to the war in Niger. If you look at the reaction of fuel subsidy.

“If the people of Nigeria have confidence that this government has mass legitimacy, which brings me to a point.

“I think we need to amend our laws to make it that any presidential candidate who doesn’t make 50 plus 1 of the votes cast in an election should go for a runoff because election of a President as 33% of the votes keeps the President in serious minority that makes him difficult to push big agenda.”

Chidoka also stated that while he’s in support of some decisions taken by President Bola Tinubu since his assumption of office on May 29, the decisions taken now have ‘negative externalities.’

“I support the idea of fuel subsidy removal and the removal of exchange rate distortions we have.

“However, these decisions have to be taken in cognizance of the fact available on the ground. How are we going to frame it in such a way that it won’t have negative externalities.”

Recall that Bola Tinubu of the APC was declared the winner of the February 25, 2023, election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).