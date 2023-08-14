President Tinubu’s gift of Betta Edu, Tunji Ojo signals a better Nigeria

By Justice Eze

Sentiments of millions of Nigerians is that youth needs to start leading, a privilege that has been handed to them with the choice of Dr Betta Edu, 36 year old minister designate and Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, 41 and few others as members of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.



However the choice of these young Nigerians was not gotten on a platter of gold. It was a product of a successful career paths that spans decades of dedication, self development and the willpower.



Both young ministers have consistently carved niches for themselves on a grander scale which increases optimism that when assigned ministries, they will contribute immensely to national development.



Dr Betta who is the youngest of all the minister designates is a Medical Doctor and a Phd holder. Her quick acceleration, growth and progress under 8 years from a Special Adviser to Director General Of cross River State Primary Health care Development Agency, to Commissioner, to Chairman of all Commissioners of Health in Nigeria and then the Youngest National Woman Leader of any Political Party in Africa and now a Confirmed Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, can only be achieved by hard work, focus, humility and trust in God while contributing immensely to the development of her country.



Like Betta, the youths today should know they can do better. The must see opportunities in every situation and be ready to whether the storms. Remembering there is a price to pay for success, they must bring value and proper solutions to the problem we face in our nation rather than seek who to blame.



Her track record of achievements precedes her. She was appointed the youngest Special Adviser in Nigeria at the time and became the Youngest Director General of Cross River Primary Health Development Agency, where she excelled so well, she was eventually made the Commissioner for Health in the State, as well as been the Chairman,CRS COVID-19 taskforce where she delivered as well.

Recognising her capacity would be required for National Development, beyond her state, Dr Betta emerged again the youngest National Woman Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



Today she is the youngest Presidential nominee as a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, which really comes as no surprise as her capacity to deliver is not in doubt. It is to be noted that she is the first female Minister from Cross River. This equally opens the space for more female involvement in politics in her state.



She has always given her best in any capacity she found herself and has achieved greatness. Excuse and impossibility doesn’t exist in her dictionary, a goal getter with a positive mind set. She did not replace her beauty and smiles with the need to build intellectual capacity. In her words “ I wish to be known for the value I bring to the table, beauty is vain”.



On his part, Minister Designate, Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo has had a remarkable hands-on experience in the oil and gas sector of the economy and is poised to play significant roles in the sector if he gets the nod to superitend over the ministry of petroleum affairs.



With a successful career spanning over fifteen (15) years, his core competence and strength in the oil and gas sector, are products of his consultancy with the likes of the ministry of Petroleum Resources, World Bank, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Petroleum Technology Development Fund

(PTDF), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Senate Committee on Petroleum, Nigeria gas company, Nigerian Petroleum investment management service, Nigeria Petroleum investment company amongst others.



The experiences place him at a vantage position to help in designing and implementing policies that will increase the fortunes of Nigeria’s upstream and downstream sectors.



His vast experience gave him the insight and first-hand experience to be a strong advocate for the fiscal stability of National and International Oil Companies (NOCs and IOCs).



While he played key roles in the passage of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which aims to promote transparency and efficiency in the oil and gas sector, as a member of the House of Representatives, he was instrumental in expanding the Nigerian Content Framework, which has led to the creation of thousands of jobs for Nigerian youth.



The 41 year old hardworking young man has several proficiency through professional training in courses like the “Global Macroeconomic Challenges Programme” (London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) United Kingdom), he is a Risk management expert following his training on “Managing Risk and Reputation in a Complex World (MRR) program” held at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, USA and “Risked based Investment Strategy” held in Florida, USA.



He acquired Financial proficiency from courses in “Corporate Finance and Strategy Programmes” at the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE); before taking a deeper view into the blue economy when he underwent a course on “Developing a Nation’s Blue Economy: A Global Approach” which was held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



Other leadership training during his career in the public and private sectors include

“Global Best Practices for Effective Legislative Oversight in the Niger Delta Region”; Attitude and Cultural Change for the Promotion of Foreign Direct Investment, “A Strategic Visioning/Concepts, Processes and Tools for Leading and Managing Industrial Change, “Project Development and Management: Models and Practices”; Strategy and Capacity Building for an Effective Business Development”.



The minister designate is also an IT expert, who is certified in CompTIA Network Plus (Network+) Engineer and Britannia Hardware A+Management.



President Bola Tinubu has, over the years, been known for his legendary instinct to identify, nurture, and empower young talents who turn out to be leading lights in our nations history. His team in Lagos, when he was a governor, pulled from almost every region in the country, had grown to become great leaders who have immensely contributed to the development of our nation at all levels.



Jon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo is the youngest male minister, two term lawmaker and a Certified Ethical Hackers from the Royal Britannia Training Academy in the United Kingdom.



Hon Tunji-Ojo is a clear definition of brilliance and capacity, with the youthful energy and audacity to turn the Nigerian economy around through any sector he is assigned to lead. He has both a public service and a private sector blend, giving him the leading edge over young people his age. He is indeed one of the few egg heads Nigerians, especially Nigerian youths, are looking forward to seeing him demonstrate his ingenuity in the course of delivering on his assigned task.