President Tinubu ‘ll turn Nigeria into a mega nation – Iboi

By Ephraim Oseji

A trado-medical practitioner, former member of Edo State Traditional Medicine Council and spokesman of the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria, High Chief (Dr.) Okhue Iboi, in this interview, discusses the uniqueness of President Bola Tinubu, saying he has the capacity to trigger national development. Excerpts:

On his ministerial appointments

Running a country of at least 300 million people without ministers is like working in darkness. Nonetheless, my fear now is that there are too many ministers.

On if President Tinubu can transform the nation

Without doubt, we’re coming back as the giant of Africa. This can be achieved if we give Tinubu a chance to do his work. Looking at what he did in the past, especially as governor of Lagos State, there are high hopes for Nigeria.

On Tinubu’s transformational qualities

President Tinubu is a good leader and very tolerant. History shows that when he governed Lagos State, he survived a tumultuous journey. Even though he was in the opposition party, he did not wait for finance from the federal government. He governed and generated funds to transform Lagos State. Yes, he can do it at a national level, if given time.

On subsidy

People have refused to see all that he saw before his declaration of subsidy removal. I believe that it is the beginning of getting it right.

On uniting the ethnic groups

Yes, that is President Tinubu’s primary goal. He will unite the Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and others, making the nation one.

On youths

From the look of things, President Tinubu believes in youths very well. Within a short period, Nigeria will be a nation that foreigners will like to come and settle down for business. He promised that and he would achieve it.

On President Bola Tinubu

President Tinubu is an ‘Abami Eda,’ the Messiah that Almighty God has sent to deliver Nigerians. President Tinubu is the third Messiah that God will send to deliver the nation after the late Jeremiah Obafemi Awolowo and the late MKO Abiola.