Premier League: Haaland scores twice as Man City spank Burnley in season opener

Manchester City’s Norwegian striker #09 Erling Haaland (L) fights for the ball with Burnley’s Irish defender #02 Dara O’Shea during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Manchester City at Turf Moor in Burnley, north-west England on August 11, 2023. (Photo by Darren STAPLES / AFP)

Erling Haaland started the Premier League season with a bang as the Norwegian struck twice in defending champions Manchester City’s 3-0 win at promoted Burnley.

Rodri completed the scoring after Haaland’s first-half double to give City a perfect start to their quest to become the first side to win four consecutive English top-flight titles.