PPI: FGN Power clears transformers from port

Transformers.

By Udeme Akpan

THE Federal Government has cleared eight power transformers, under the Presidential Power Initiative, PPI, from Lagos Port for installation in different parts of the nation.

The clearing of the transformers was delayed due to challenges at the port for several months, thus delaying the smooth execution of the PPI targeted at enhancing power supply to consumers nationwide.

But checks by Vanguard, weekend, indicated that all the transformers have been cleared by the FGN Power Company, a special purpose vehicle established by the Federal Government to execute the PPI, thus signalling the installation nationwide.

A source close to the project, said: “In all, 10 transformers were imported into the nation. Before now, two had been cleared, installed and energized. The last clearing was done between July and August, 2023.

Also, nine mobile substations have arrived Nigeria. Ajah Mobile Substation has been delivered to site and installation is currently ongoing. All 10 mobile substations have been manufactured.

According to FGN Power, “the PPI seeks to modernise, rehabilitate, and expand the national grid by investing in the electricity value chain (generation, transmission and distribution systems) of the power sector.

“The PPI will deliver the much-needed electricity supply and spur economic growth across the country with FGN Power Company managing and supervising the project to ensure accountability, coordination, and best practice implementation of the initiative.

“Technical implementation of the PPI will be led by Siemens, with the support of the German government, along with a host of EPCs, financiers, and supporting regulators and agencies.”