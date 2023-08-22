Portugal midfielder Otavio leaves Porto to join Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Midfielder Otavio has left Porto for Saudi club Al-Nassr in a deal worth 60 million euros ($65.1 million), the Portuguese club said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian-born Otavio joined Porto in 2014 from Internacional and made his international debut for Portugal in 2021, according to AFP.

He will link up with Portugal teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr.

“It’s difficult to leave the club after nine years here,” the 28-year-old told the Porto website.

Otavio becomes the latest player that joins Saudi Pro League after big names like Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves and Roberto Firmino among others.