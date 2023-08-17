Portfolios: Nigerians seek effective monitoring of ministers

Some residents of Bauchi and Gombe States have called for effective monitoring and supervision of ministers to promote good performances.

A cross section of the residents, made the call while reacting to the assigning of portfolios to the ministers by President Bola Tinubu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Tinubu on Wednesday assigned portfolios to the 47 ministers.

The residents, who commended the development, said the ministers were strategically placed to ensure effective service delivery and enhance good governance.

Mr Najib Sani, a journalist, described the deployment of ministers to various ministries as commendable, especially having professionals who have made their mark being assigned to their field ministries.

He expressed joy over the portfolios assigned to the ministers of information and health, adding that it was a right move that would help the president to actualise his good intentions for the country.

He, however, expressed his displeasure with those posted to the ministry of defence, adding that such office required professionals in the security field in view of the security challenges in the country.

Also, Williams Attah and Sanusi Hamza, stressed the need for proper supervision and monitoring to ensure that the ministers performed to the benefit of Nigerians.

Attah urged the newly assigned ministers to work and justify the confidence reposed in them by the president and Nigerians.

“The president should be strict and monitor the ministers to ensure that none is sabotaging government efforts through poor performances.

“I will advise Mr President to monitor them (ministers) to ensure that anyone who does not perform will be kick out and not condone.

“Our challenge in the past is that we condoned poor performances and that’s why those who did not delivered yet remain as a cabinet member for four years; that is wrong” Hamza he sai.

Similarly, Alhaji Bello Tukara, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bauchi State, said the appointment of ministers from the 36 states and Abuja ensure equal representation in line with Nigeria’s federal system.

Tukura also hailed deployment of Amb. Tuggar to the Ministery of Foreign Affairs and Prof. Ali Pate as Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, respectively.

Both Tuggar and Pate hailed from Bauchi State.

He expressed optimism that the ministers would drive the president’s change agenda.

“Tuggar is the immediate past Ambassador to Germany, his deployment to the ministry is well deserved while Prof . Pate is a physician and former minister.

“I believe they both have the expertise, knowledge and experience to coordinate the ministries effectively,” Tukura said.

On his part, Dr Sule Abdulaziz, lauded the assigning of portfolios to ministers from the North East region to strategic ministries.

“I commend President Tinubu’s handling of the ministerial appointments and distribution of portfolios, North East is not short-changed.

“The region has ministers of Agriculture and Food Security; Education, Interior, Foreign Affairs, Health and Social Welfare, Police Affairs, and Steel Development.

He urged them to demonstrate high sense of commitment, dedication and professionalism in the discharge of their responsibilities.