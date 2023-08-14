Population Explosion: Launch free condom distribution initiative, Murray-Bruce warns FG

By Nwafor Sunday

The senator that represented the Bayelsa East Senatorial District, Ben Murray-Bruce has advised the Federal government of Nigeria on how to mitigate ‘potential population explosion’ in the country.

Ben Bruce who is well known for his ‘Common Sense’ thoughts warned against population explosion, advising FG to intervene by launching a free condom distribution initiative immediately.

Presently, the country has about 213.4 million people according to a 2021report. In view of that, Nigerians are experiencing hardship and harsh economy. Citizens cry to government for palliatives especially now the fuel subsidy was removed by the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

As a way of checkmating and of course reducing the poverty level in the country, Ben Murray-Bruce suggested the distribution of free condoms to Nigerians in order to mitigate against population explosion.

His words: “In light of the deepening economic challenges that Nigeria faces, which have gravely impacted the middle class and exacerbated poverty levels, it is imperative for the incoming Minister of Health or the federal government to launch a free condom distribution initiative immediately.

“Ensuring accessibility to contraceptives is a crucial step in mitigating a potential population explosion, particularly when the financially constrained majority may prioritise basic necessities over family planning methods.

“An ounce of prevention now can avert a looming socio-economic catastrophe in the future”.