Politicians’ve made Nigeria inhabitable for youths — Sonaiya

L-R: Chief Shina Ali, Dr. Abiodun Ali (Children of Late Pa L.L. Ali), Prof. Remi Sonaiya, former Presidential Candidate of KOWA Party, Surveyor (Dr.) Matthew Ibitoye fnis, President, NIS, Surveyor (Alhaji) Waheed Abiodun Lamidi mnis, Chairman NIS, Oyo State and Surveyor Alex Egberinde, APPSN Chairman, Oyo State

…challenges Tinubu, Akpabio on need to cut cost of governance

By Adeola Badru

The Presidential candidate of KOWA Party in the 2015 general election, Professor (Mrs) Remi Sonaiya, has called on President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of Nigeria’s National Assembly to urgently cut the cost of governance and sought better ways to end the current economic hardship on the masses.

This was as the former presidential candidate, urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the outcome of economic policies of the current administration.

Sonaiya said this at the 7th L.L Ali Annual/3rd Memorial Lecture, organised by the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Oyo State Branch, held at the Institution’s plaza in Ibadan on Wednesday.

She also lamented the condition of Nigerian youths who daily emigrated from the country as a result of bad governance and what she called ineptitude of politicians, which has led to increased poverty in the land.

The academician-turned-politician who was the Chairman of the occasion, called for new class of leadership in Nigeria that will engender strong constitution and electoral laws to reflect the wishes of the common people as well as an enlightened citizenry.

She equally challenged Nigerians not to be cowed by the instruments of cohesion in the form of security agencies from speaking truth to those in power, adding that the movement has started in countries like Senegal, Kenya and some other African countries that are currently experiencing development.

Sonaiya maintained that the Nigerian government was wrong to have asked the poor citizens to be patient with the government on the harsh effects of the petroleum subsidy removal while the political class could not make same sacrifice.

She said: “When somebody says ‘I recognize the pains that you are going through, I am calling on you to be patient’ and so on and so forth, but that person is not ready to sacrifice their own comfort, not ready to cut off some of their own excess.”

“We still hear about them wanting to buy bulletproof vehicles, there was this scandal in the national assembly that money would be posted into members’ accounts for them to enjoy their holidays, do they think Nigerians are fools?”

“If all of us are together in making sacrifices for a better Nigeria, people will see that and appreciate, when we see leaders leading in the right direction, we will recognize that, but we do not trust these ones because they are not leading in the right directions.”

“Nigerians should speak out wherever they find themselves, wherever there is a platform that allows them to air their views, they should demand social justice, better governance, we are now demanding a reduction in the cost of governance which will entail reduction in the emoluments and salaries of Mr President and others at the top, all the big cars are not right for the current realities.”

Professor Sonaiya described late Surveyor L.L Ali as an engaging father of all while she was a young girl as a friend of the Ali family, called on young ones to emulate the spirit of honesty that the late surveyor embodied while alive.

In his speech, the National President of NIS, who was also the Special Guest of Honor at the event, Surveyor (Dr.) Matthew Ibitoye, called on Surveyors in Oyo State to keep up the task of shaping the environment, ensure proper utilization of land resources and contribute to sustainable development in the country.

He enjoined them to reflect on the rapid technological advancements that are reshaping the landscape of surveying and geospatial sciences and embrace skill enhancement and adapt to demands of the dynamic profession.

The guest lecturer, Professor Ayobami Hammed of the Department of Counseling and Human Development Studies at the University of Ibadan, who was represented by Professor Adebayo Oluwole, spoke on the theme of the 2023 lecture titled: “Dynamics of Underdevelopment in Africa: Exit of Professionals To Advanced Nations,” opined that studies showed that 50 percent of Nigerians surveyed would have cancelled their migration plans if Nigeria had met their specific conditions which include peaceful environment, better economic conditions, access to competitive and fairly-paid job opportunities and effective leadership.

He stressed further to classify the causes of migration into economic migration, social migration, political migration and environmental migration, the major cause which he placed on the doorsteps of politicians.

He painted a gloomy picture of the present situation in Nigeria, saying even the recently agitated Niger Republic is now peaceful with diplomatic efforts at evading a war, while Nigeria is currently under the temperature of war, as the majority of citizens are under severe economic hardship.

“The streets are desolate, people are hungry and angry in Nigeria, even the Niger Republic that the whole world was thinking was agitated with the fear of a looming war is now calm as diplomatic efforts are in place to settle the political impasse there.”

“I support Professor Sonaiya to say politicians have made the land inhabitable for the youths, so young Nigerians have no choice than to emigrate, it is a pity we have trusted wrong, incompetent people to lead us,” he lamented.