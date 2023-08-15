Political interference killing NDDC – Delta activist, Ambakederimo

Wants NDDC mgt team to complete tenure

The National Coordinator, South South Reawakening Group and Niger Delta Activist, Mr Joseph Ambakederimo has said that political interference by politicians was stifling the achievements of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), maintaining that NDDC as an interventionist agency was not a complete failure as being projected.

The Activist clocked 62 years old on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023.

At his Birthday Breakfast Media Chat Series in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, Mr Joseph Ambakederimo, stated that the political interference in NDDC must stop to give room for more development in the oil rich Niger Delta Region just as he implored President Bola Tinubu to allow Dr Samuel Ogbuku led management team tenure to be completed.

In his words; “The political interference is responsible for the high turnover of appointment of officials to oversee the workings of the commission and this hasn’t gone down well as it impacts negatively on the performance of even persons who may have the willpower to bring positive change to the region, because they are being removed when they are almost getting set to seat properly to work”.

He also said that; “Therefore in this circumstance how would one hold anyone to account for its stewardship? This must be looked into by President Bola Tinubu to ensure that appointed persons must serve out their tenure and this has to start with the present management team headed by Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, so that a clear-cut demonstration of seriousness on the part of government can be seen by the people. The record has to be set straight, the people should be convinced beyond reasonable doubt with proof of the willpower on the part of government to do things differently this time around.”

He pointed out that NDDC as an interventionist agency was not a complete failure as projected, stressing that the commission has to its credit, long list of projects completed and ongoing in the region, adding that; “There are roads that have cut through Virgin forests, bridges built to access the remotest hamlets in far-flung creeks, electricity and portable water provided, landing jetties provided, human capital development achieved and many more. The present leadership has also shown the readiness to build on these achievements going by the pronouncement of the policy direction of Dr. Samuel Ogbuku in cultivating the public-private partnership initiative to bring about the crystalization of actionable program of the NDDC”.

Mr Ambakederimo called on the people of the Niger Delta to come together in unity to ensure the commission succeeds in developing the entire region.

On the issue of funding the commission, he said the South-South Reawakening Group advocated for more funding of the commission for it to meet the ever-increasing demands of the oil-producing communities.

“Amounts that are in excess of Three Trillion are short-remitted to the NDDC by the Federal government. The Group is urging the Federal government to show magnanimity and release these funds to the commission as soon as possible. Section 14 sub section 2 (a) – (c) of the Act establishing the commission clearly states how the commission shall be funded amongst others”, he stated.

Recommendations by the National Coordinator of the South South Reawakening Group reads :

Political interference should be curtailed to stem the high turnover of appointment of the members of the board of management. If this is not discouraged then at what point do we now hold people to account. Therefore it is my opinion that this present management team is allowed to continue to hold sway so that we can begin to hold them to account. Anything short of this becomes counterproductive to the development of the oil producing areas. At this point, President Bola Tinubu is urged to stay the course on this matter of allowing this management team headed by Dr. Samuel Ogbuku to continue to complete it’s tenure and only appoint the Board to complement the efforts of the management team. The fifteen percent contribution from the Federal government has become inadequate therefore we are calling on the President to immediately send an executive bill for the amendment of relevant sections of the NDDC establishment Act to increase it’s share of contribution to 25%. The 3% contribution from the oil and gas companies increased to 10%. Ecological fund should be increased to 70% An appreciable percentage of gas flare charge should be paid to the NDDC. NDDC should be considered to benefit from the recent and future windfall of revenue shared to various entities by the Federal government.

Mr Joseph Ambakederimo said the recommendations should be looked at critically and attended to without bias as a result of the present economic realities.