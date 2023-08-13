Political appointees pledge to support realization of Oyebanji’s vision for Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Political office holders in Ekiti State have pledged to support the realisation of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s vision for the state.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of a 3-day retreat for members of the State Executive Council and Accounting Officers of MDAs in Ado-Ekiti with the theme: “Shared Prosperity: From Promise to Reality.”

The participants appreciated Governor Oyebanji for his unwavering commitment to the development of the state while affirming that the retreat has spurred them for efficient service delivery.

In his keynote address, Governor Oyebanji said the retreat was aimed at making participants learn, re-learn and unlearn with a view to having a clear understanding of the developmental objectives of the administration while charging them to make suggestions and recommendations that would bring the vision of the administration to fruition.

In his goodwill message, former Governor Kayode Fayemi discussed the significance of the appointment of political office holders and emphasized the importance of prioritizing service over self-interest.

Part of the 27-point resolutions by the participants in the ‘Shared Prosperity Covenant’ include: “that the BAO Administration will be anchored on shared vision, collaboration, compassion, sacrificial mindset, financial prudence and a culture of service excellence;

“that the continued stay in office of Political Office Holders would be determined by their performance as they will be required to execute Performance Bond; that all participants would promote a culture of excellence and demonstrate exemplary personal values and work etiquette; “that all participants should see themselves as agents of change to guide the actions of their followers; that each MDA would develop a work plan in line with the State Development Plan and the Six Pillars of the Administration to bring about growth, development and Shared

Prosperity to Ekiti State; that periodic assessment of the work plans of MDAs will be carried out by the Office of Transformation and Service Delivery and other relevant agencies;

“to strengthen the security architecture of the State to ensure safety of lives and property in our cities and various farmsteads and unhindered access to justice; to guarantee food security and support agro-allied industries by encouraging farming and deepening agricultural value chain through a combination of policies, programmes and direct investments; “that participants should have the right mindset by prioritizing the interest of the citizenry and implementing programmes and projects that will add value to the people of the State; that participants should utilize the limited resources at Government’s disposal efficiently to ensure value for money;

“to improve the State’s macroeconomic indices such as unemployment, poverty rate, GDP growth, recurrent-capital expenditure ratio and financial inclusion; to boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) by enhancing the use of technology in collection, widening the tax net and strengthening collaboration with revenue-generating MDAs; “to improve Federal presence in Ekiti State and strengthen collaboration with the Federal Government to generate more employment and boost State revenue; that the State will explore and exploit the mineral resources available in the State to the benefit of the Government and people of Ekiti; that the State will strengthen waste management with a view to enhancing the overall quality of the environment.”