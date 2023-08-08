Policemen from Gombe arrested for killing man in Port Harcourt bar

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Two policemen serving in Gombe State have been arrested in Rivers State for killing a father of four children, Mr Peterside, in a bar in Port Harcourt.

It was gathered that the killer policemen were a team of special operatives sent into the state for an important operation.

It was gathered that the incident happened in lounge in Elelenwo Community of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

It was learned that the victim had gone to the lounge in his area alongside his three children and wife when trouble ensured at the bar.

A source said when the trouble ensued that the policemen in the lounge started shooting guns and that bullet from the gunfire picked the late Peterside.

However, the Public Relations Officer of the State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed that the matter was reported by Ebikere Peterside, widow of the slain man.

Iringe-Koko said: “On Monday, August 7, 2023, Rivers State Police Command received a complaint from one Peterside Ebikere “F,” of Police Road, Elelenwo, Port Harcourt, that on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at about 2200 hrs, while at a Bar/Lounge in company of her husband and three children, all of a sudden, pandemonium broke out, and in the midst of the confusion, mobile policemen from 43 PMF Gombe on special duty in Rivers State on guard fired several shots that hit her husband.

“He was rushed to Save-a-Life Hospital, where he was certified dead by the doctor on duty. Meanwhile, they have deposited the corpse at the Military Hospital Mortuary. The policemen have been arrested and detained at the State CID for further investigation, and the outcome of the investigation will be made public.”