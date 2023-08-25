Policeman killed, another hospitalised as gunmen stormed Delta Police station

By Jimitota Onoyume

A Policeman was shot dead Thursday night in Isiokolo, headquarters of Ethiope East local government area, Delta state and another was hospitalised after suspected hoodlums stormed the Isiokolo Divisional Police station.

Vanguard gathered that some young men in motorbikes stormed the Police station, shooting sporadically and in the process, one of the policemen died on the spot while another sustained bullet injuries.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, confirmed the sad incident, dismissing rumours that the hoodlums snatched an AK47 rifle from the deceased policeman.

Adding, DSP Edafe said the injured policeman was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

‘ No police rifle was stolen at the station. Some persons were shot at the Police station, one policeman died and another was hospitalised “, he said.

It was not clear at press time why the hoodlums stormed the Police station.