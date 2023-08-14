Police unseal Plateau Councils’ secretariats for staff, bars Chairmen, Councillors from entry

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command has unsealed the Secretariats of the 17 local government areas for staff to resume duties but warned the suspended Chairmen and Councillors as well as the Transition Committee Chairmen to stay clear of their offices are they remained unsealed.

Recall that the former IGP, Alkali Baba had sealed the secretariats before leaving office following the face-off between the suspended Chairmen, their Councillors and the newly appointed Transition Committee Chairmen who were asked by Governor Caleb Mutfwang to hold the fort until an investigation into some alleged infractions is concluded.

The Police have said the secretariats were sealed to avoid a breakdown of law and order but those suspended from office have instituted a legal action and the matter is in court.

The Police spokesman, Alfred Alabo told Vanguard on the phone, “The Commissioner of Police, CP Julius Okoro has gotten the directive from the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun to unseal the 17 local government secretariats for workers to gain access while the Council Chairmen’s offices and their Councillors who were joined in the suit in the court to remain sealed.”