Police: Traffic Wardens lament neglect, appeal to PSC, IGP to intervene

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Personnel of the Traffic Warden Service of the Nigeria Police Force have lamented the condition which they work under and appealed to both the Police Service Commission, PSC and the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun to look into their plights with the view of addressing them urgently.

The personnel stated their welfare has been neglected for more than a decade and even when their counterparts in the general duties are promoted, they have been left in the same ranks for almost 16 years.

Decrying their plights, one of the personnel who declined to be named pointed out some of their challenges including the “non-release of our promotions which were recently released on August 2, 2023, to our colleagues from General Duties (GD), even when the former IGP, Usman Alkali, ordered our assessment on June 13, 2023, as a precondition for our promotion. The assessment carried out was based on years in service, experience and signal requesting for our nominal rolls sent immediately to that effect.

“This non-release of promotion is unfair this has been on 15 to 16 years ago. We are law-abiding citizens of this great formation and would be grateful if our cry is looked into immediately. For the past 15 to 16 years (2007/2008) now, we only enjoyed two promotions but the Police were configurated to Inspectors during the same period. Traffic Wardens are still Sergeants without any senior person to lead them. The same goes for the 1991/1992 intake who have stagnated for years and are languishing with Inspector ranks while their counterparts ASP two Stars.

“Wardens who were promoted to the rank of DST since 2016 are said to have reached their climax and as such no promotion for them until retirement. Therefore, we are appealing to the Ag. IGP to use his highly exalted office as the number one citizen of the force and a father to all to release our promotion just as he has done for General Duties Police.”

The Traffic Wardens also appealed for additional manpower as another said, “We appeal to the IGP and his management team to recruit more applicants to complement the few of us who are overstretched over the years because of lack of manpower. We would appreciate it if these requests are immediately considered and met. We are all your children and we are sure with your known magnanimity and as a father, you will not go to sleep when one of your children is crying.”