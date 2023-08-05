Police rescue varsity students kidnapped in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Katsina State Police Command said it succeeded in rescuing two students of Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA), Katsina State and one elderly man kidnapped on Thursday, August 4, 2023 by terrorists who invaded Bayan Radio Quarters, located at the fringes of Dutsinma LGA of Katsina State.

ASP Sadiq Abubakar, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, gave the identity of the three rescued victims as follows: Ibrahim Abdulwaheed, and Abdulrahman Abdulwasiu, (who are both students of FUDMA) and one 55 years old Malam Dauda Magini.

According to ASP Sadiq, the hoodlums wielding sophisticated firearms stormed the community in large number at about 02:09 hours on that fateful day and kidnapped the aforementioned victims.

Upon receipt of the report, the Katsina State Police Commissioner, CP Aliyu Abubakar Musa, swiftly directed the Area Commander Dutsinma, long with the DPO Dutsinma, and the Head of Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Katsina Police Command, CSP Andrew Alphouse, to conduct a search and rescue mission with the view to locate and safely rescue the kidnapped victims.

Describing how the kidnapped victims were rescued ASP Sadiq said: “In an extraordinary demonstration of teamwork, professionalism, and unwavering dedication, the rescue team combed through the bush, successfully located the kidnapped victims, and rescued them unhurt during the meticulously executed operation. The victims were immediately rushed to the hospital for medical attention.”

Consequently, the Katsina Police Commissioner commended the rescue team for their display of uncommon bravery and gallantry, stating that the command remains committed towards ensuring the safety and security of the lives and properties of people in the state.

CP Aliyu in the statement further enjoins the good people of the state to continue to support the command and other security agencies with credible and timely information on criminal activities to enable the command take prompt and decisive action.