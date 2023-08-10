Police rescue 9 underage boys during cult initiation in Lagos

The Police Command in Lagos State has rescued nine teenagers during an alleged forceful cult initiation in the Mushin area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

Hundeyin, who did not reveal the names of the victims because they are minors, said they were rescued during their initiation to become members of a cult group.

“Nine children, youngest, nine and oldest, 14, were rescued during the alleged forced initiation into cultism in Mushin area of Lagos state.

“We need to strengthen the family unit,” the image-maker said.

According to him, investigation is ongoing. (NAN)