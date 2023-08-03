Police rescue 3 kidnap victims, arrest two suspects in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Police in Abia State has rescued three kidnap victims identified as, Azubuike Okorie, Oluebube Nwafor and Ekene Ike, at a kidnap den in Umunneochi council area.

Vanguard gathered that the suspects were arrested and victims rescued following a raid at a bush in Lekwesi community.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Abia State Command, SP Maureen Chinaka, who confirmed the incident, disclosed that two male suspects, Abubakar Tukur and Ibrahim Sandari,have been arrested in connection with the kidnap incident.

Chinaka explained that the police acting on credible intelligence, moved into the bush in Lekwesi community, near Lokpanta where the two suspects; Tukur and Sandari were arrested and the three victims, Ike, Okorie and Nwafor, rescued.

The PPRO also confirmed that the three victims hail from Egwueme community in Enugu State.

She said; “On 02/08/2023, at about 0800hrs, in furtherance of the search for the kidnappers terrorising innocent citizens within Umunneochi and its environs, the Abia police command recorded the success.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the Divisional Police Officer Isuochi and some operatives of Abia State Police Command moved into the bush at Lekwesi, Lokpanta where two Kidnapping suspects namely; Abubakar Tukur ‘m’ and Ibrahim Sandari ‘m’ were arrested and three kidnapped victims rescued.

“The rescued kidnap victims include; Ekene Ike ‘m’, Azubuike Okorie ‘m’ and Oluebube Nwafor ‘m’, all from Egwueme in Enugu state.

“One of the arrested kidnapping suspects Abubakar Tukur confirmed being a younger brother to Bona, another kidnapping suspect who is already in custody.”