Police read riot act to cultists, sponsors in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Anambra State Police command has vowed to clamp down on cultists and their sponsors running amok in Awka, the state capital.

The state Police Commissioner, Aderemi Adeoye, who described cultists as murderers, said they are not fit to live among decent human beings in society and described those sponsoring them to kill fellow human beings as cowards who should cover their faces in shame.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Tochukwu Ikenga said the CP has vowed that the command would come down very hard on the heartless cultists who take pleasure in killing people.

He warned that no one should call him for the release of any cultist arrested in the forthcoming clamp-down exercise unless such people want to be disgraced.

Adeoye has already ordered an all-out operation against cultists and their sponsors in the state, assuring that their peace and tranquillity which was punctured by the recent cult-related killings in the capital, will soon be restored.

He solicited the cooperation of all law-abiding citizens in ridding society of the menace of cultism.