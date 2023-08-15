Police present cheques to 60 families of deceased/injured officers in C’River

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Cross River State Police Command has presented cheques to families of 60 officers, who either died or sustained injuries while serving in the state’s command.

The cheques, which amount to N22.609 million, were presented by the state police commissioner, Gyogon Grimah in his office at the Command Headquarters, Diamond Hill, Calabar.

Grimah while presenting the cheques said it was the policy of the Inspector General of Police that personnel were insured in case something happens to them.

He added that no matter how long it takes, the insurance cheque would surely come and assured that the presentation was just a batch and more people would be covered subsequently.

His words: “It is the policy of the force from one inspector general of police to the other that personnel serving in the force are insured in case something happens.

“That insurance aspect is being properly taken care of no matter how long it takes, it must come and I want to thank the Inspector General of Police for making it possible that today, we are presenting cheques to 60 family members or beneficiaries,” he said.

He said the insurance policy of the force has a lapsing period and advised family members of officers to always start the process of getting the insurance whenever something happens.

“We need to advise ourselves that this insurance policy has a elapsing period. When something happens, family members don’t come up to start processing it. If it is accident, it will elapse within three months.!