Police parade 67 over alleged gay marriage in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume

Delta State Police Command has paraded 67 gay suspects, arrested at an alleged gay wedding in a hotel in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police spokesman, Bright Edafe, said they would be prosecuted in line with laws related to anti-gay issues.

He said about 100 of them were arrested but at the end of the profiling, the number was scaled down to 67.

“We arrested about a hundred of them but after investigation the number of the suspects dropped to 67. They will be arraigned in court in line with the laws of the land,” he said.

An invitation card to the party where the suspected gays were arrested sighted by Vanguard simply read: “All white party/award nite. Dress code white and white. 1k gate fee, table for four 5k. Date August 26, 2023.”

The police image maker also warned youths to desist from acts running against the laws of the land.

He also advised those into criminal activities in Warri, Uvwie and other parts of the state to shun such acts, saying the command was determined to smoke them out.

“The command is ever ready to smoke out criminal elements in Warri, Uvwie and other parts of the state. I urge all youths on behalf of the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass, to be law-abiding. Shun every temptation to go into crime because if you are caught, the laws will apply,” he said.