Police parade 12 suspects over robbery, cultism in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command, yesterday, paraded 12 suspected criminals over alleged armed robbery and cultism.

The command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who briefed newsmen on behalf of the Commissioner, Kehinde Longe, at the command headquarters in Osogbo, said the police would ensure that criminals are run out of the state.

According to her, John Michael, 34; Alabi Ajewole, 53 and Oloko Christopher, 54, were arrested in Ilesa in connection with armed robbery and snatching of two Toyota Corolla cars from two victims in the town and moving the said vehicles to Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

She added that the suspects snatched an unregistered Toyota Corolla 2004 model at gunpoint on January 13, 2023, in Ilesa around 8p.m., saying they were arrested after discreet investigation in the town and the vehicles traced to Rivers State where they were recovered.

Similarly, two suspects, Yusuf Baoku, 27 and Ajayi Ismail, 42 were also arrested in Igbajo on July 18, for attempted murder and membership of illegal cult movement.

She said the suspects attempted to kill one Ajayi David and assaulting one Tiamiyu Adesola, a student of Igbajo Polytechnic.

Others arrested for cultism include Adeniyi Adesina, Oladele Pamilerin and Samson Olukitibi and were arrested in Ilesa and Esa-Oke in the state.