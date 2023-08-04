Police neutralise suspected armed robber, murderer in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu

Uyo —OPERATIVES of the Special Weapons And Tactics, SWAT, Akwa Ibom State Police Command have neutralised a suspected notorious armed robber and murderer, identified as Wisdom Akpan.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Odiko MacDon in a statement in Uyo, also disclosed that the hoodlum was a remnant of a dreaded armed robbery gang terrorising most communities in the state, including the capital led by late Malachi Friday.

He said: “One of the most deadly armed robbers in the Akwa Ibom State Police Command wanted list, responsible for the murder of about 13 persons and shooting of about 22 others, who dispossessed innocent Akwa Ibomites, mostly residents of Ikot Ambang, Ikot Efun, Ikot Inuan, Itak, Ikot Osukpong, Okobo Ibiono, etc in Ibiono LGA and parts of Uyo LGA, Wisdom Akpan, has been neutralised by operatives of the Special Weapons And Tactics, SWAT, team while he was out for operation.

“The said Wisdom, who shot at Police operatives while attempting to arrest him, is a remnant of a dreaded armed robbery gang, led by the late Malachi Friday.

“On July 22, he murdered one Nsikan Udo of Ikot Inua village at Ikot Efun junction and made away with his new Q-link motorcycle. On July 8, he shot and injured one Jesse Johnson and two others in a PoS shop at Ikot Ambang junction.

“On the 5th of the same month, he shot and maimed one Augustina Dominic at her supermarket.

“Many PoS operators, filling stations, supermarket owners, market men and women have been dispossessed of millions of naira by Wisdom Akpan, who succeeded in spreading a lot of fear before meeting his Waterloo.

“Exhibits recovered from him are a locally reconstructed pump action with the look of an AK-47, cartridges, a Q-link motorcycle, assorted charms, a mask, etc.

“The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi has warned criminal elements in the state to leave the state immediately or get ready to dance the new song. The CP has thanked good citizens of the state who have trusted the Police with useful information.”