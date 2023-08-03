Police neutralise notorious armed robber, murderer in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

OPERATIVES of the Special Weapons And Tactics, SWAT, Akwa Ibom State Police command have neutralised a notorious armed robber and murderer, identified as Wisdom Sunday Akpan.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Mr. Odiko MacDon made this known in a statement made available to newsmen Thursday evening in Uyo.

MacDon in the statement also disclosed that the hoodlum was a remnant of a dreaded armed robbery gang terrorising most communities in the state including the capital led by late Malachi Friday.

His words: “One of the most deadly armed robbers in the Akwa Ibom State Police Command wanted list, responsible for the murder of about thirteen (13) persons, and shooting of about twenty-two (22) others, who dispossessed innocent Akwa Ibomites, mostly residents of Ikot Ambang, Ikot Efun, Ikot Inuan, Itak, Ikot Osukpong, Okobo Ibiono, etc in Ibiono LGA and parts of Uyo LGA, Wisdom Sunday Akpan has been neutralised by Operatives of the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) Team while he was out for operation.

“The said Wisdom, who shot at Police Operatives while attempting to arrest him, is a remnant of a dreaded armed robbery gang, led by the late Malachi Uwem Friday.

“On 22nd July, he murdered one Nsikan Vincent Udo of Ikot Inua village at Ikot Efun junction and made away with his new Q-link motorcycle. On the 8th of July, he shot and injured one Jesse Johnson and two others in a POS Shop at Ikot Ambang junction.

“On the 5th of the same month, he shot and maimed one Augustina Dominic at her Supermarket.

“Many POS Operators, filling Stations, Supermarket Owners, market Men and Women have been dispossessed of millions of naira by Wisdom Akpan who succeeded in spreading a lot of fear before meeting his Waterloo.

“Exhibits recovered from him are a locally reconstructed pump Action with the look of an AK-47, cartridges, a Q-link motorcycle, assorted charms, a mask, etc.

“The Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Mr. Olatoye Durosinmi has warned criminal elements in the State to leave the State immediately or get ready to dance the new song. The CP has thanked good Citizens of the State who have trusted the Police with useful information.

“While calling for more collaboration to keep Akwa Ibom State safer, he has commended the relentless efforts of Officers and Men of the Command, especially SWAT and F-Division, Ikot Ambang for a job well done.