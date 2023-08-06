Police nab Female drug lord in Kano

By Bashir Bello

Operatives of Police in Kano on Sunday arrested a female drug lord, Ladi Peter and members of the cartel.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna who confirmed the arrest said the gang specializes in supply of drugs.

SP Haruna said initially it officers succeeded in intercepting and arresting the driver of the gang and subsequently after a follow-up to the supply chain, arrested Ladi, the principal suspect and later two other of her accomplice.

According to him, “Recall that on the 18th July 2023 at about 2000hrs (8pm), a team of Policemen while on Highway Surveillance Patrol along Kwanar Dangora, Kiru LGA, specifically between Kaduna to Kano Border town, intercepted a Golf series 3 model Motor Vehicle on reasonable suspicion of the vehicle being recklessly driven. In a quick reaction by the team, the driver was pursued while trying to escape arrest, lost driving control of the Motor Vehicle and the Vehicle eventually somersaulted. The driver was then pursued and arrested with seven (7) bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp recovered. The Commissioner of Police ordered additional vigilance for more arrests and conducting discreet investigations to get to the supply chain.

“Consequent upon compliance with the directive, sustained follow-up was intensified coupled with community partnership and intelligence-led operations including technical support. Positive results of these police actions led to the results of success on 4th August 2023 where the principal suspect, one Ladi Peter, 47 years old, of Agwa Kudandan Nassarawa, in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State was arrested in her residence. A total of sixty-one (61) bags of compressed Dried Leaves Suspected to be Indian Hemp were recovered from her. Other exhibits include: Two sets each of Military Uniforms, red berets, sets of shin guards and a desert boat were found in her possession.

“Further to that, the accomplices Umar Saleh, 38 years old of Unguwan Dosa, Kaduna North LGA and Ahmad Naheed, 36 years old of Nassarawa Chikun LGA, Kaduna State were arrested and all the suspects confessed to the crime.

“The Commissioner of Police directed further directed the case to be transferred to the state office of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Kano State Command for further investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police strongly warns that criminals will no longer be having hiding place in Kano State except if they either repent or leave the State completely. He calls on residents to continue to pray for the State, the Nation and report all ugly incidents on notice to the nearest Police Station, and not to be taking laws into their hands.

“Meanwhile, the police command is embarking on Rigorous patrol, raids of criminal hideouts, and black spots in all black spots across the State, as the Command will sustain the tempo until the security and safety of the good people of the State are guaranteed,” SP Haruna however stated.