Police kill 3 suspected robbers, arrest 3 others in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume & Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI —THREE suspected armed robbers were gunned down by operatives of Delta State Police Command as three others were apprehended for armed robbery and drug-related offences.

The police also recovered arms and ammunition as well as weeds suspected to be Indian hemps.

This was disclosed, yesterday, by Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, in a statement.

According to him, “On 14/8/2023, at 2119 hours, operatives of Ebrumede police station while on visibility patrol on Ogbolokposo area in Ebrumede, sighted a tricycle with four male occupants heading towards their direction.

“The operatives in their usual way flagged down the tricycle only for the occupants to jump down and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the policemen.

“The police while chasing them, engage them in a shootout during which three of them were fatally wounded and one AK-47 rifle was recovered. The injured suspects were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty. Investigation is ongoing.

“On 13/8/2023 at 1300hours, acting on credible intelligence received on some suspects involved in criminal activities in Ibusa, Oshimili North LGA, operatives of Ibusa division trailed and arrested one Musa Saliu, 27yrs, at Ibusa by-pass.

“When a search warrant was executed on his premises, one locally made cut-to-size gun was recovered. Preliminary investigation revealed that one Zulka Muhammed, 29 years, who resides in Ibusa community is a member of the gang. Suspects led the operatives to Umudafe in Ibusa where the said Zulka was arrested. The suspects are in custody and investigation is ongoing.”

“On 12/8/2023, at 1800hrs acting on an intelligence gathered on a notorious black spot in Otu Jeremi, Ughelli South LGA that majorly deals on sales and distribution of illicit drugs, and weeds suspected to be Indian hemp.

“On the strength of the information, detectives of the CP monitoring unit stormed the black spot, where two suspects namely, Matthew Richard, 32years, and Sampson Mashama, 37 years, both from Otu-Jeremi were arrested and several packs and wraps of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”