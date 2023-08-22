Police kill 2 suspected kidnappers, rescue 9 victims

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command in its renewed efforts to rid the state of kidnapping activities have killed two suspected kidnappers and rescued nine of their victims.

The police operatives in separate operations in the state also rescued nine persons unhurt from their kidnappers.

State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Nwonyi Emeka, who addressed newsmen in Port Harcourt, yesterday, stated that police were committed to returning sanity in the state.

Emeka noted that the two kidnappers were killed at Rumukwachu/Ogbogoro Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government of the state during a gun duel with police.

The CP noted that the criminals while trying to escape with their victims when police on credible information arrived the scene.

He said: “Police Operatives of the Command, on Thursday rescued one victim name withheld at Rumuokwachi Ogbogoro Port Harcourt, who was kidnapped by four armed men inside a Toyota Corolla with reg. No Rivers RGM 411 EG at the same address.

“Upon receiving the information, a patrol team was dispatched to the scene where the kidnappers were given a hot chase with the assistance of OSPAC vigilante, the victim was rescued unhurt.

“One suspect was arrested, two of the kidnappers were neutralised during gun duel. One Toyota Corolla and a locally made pistol were recovered. Efforts are in top gear to arrest other fleeing suspects.

“Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing hoodlums and recover their operational weapons.”