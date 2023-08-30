Police increase bounty to Nm for 2 thugs declared wanted in Kano

…hands over 100 repentant thugs to Gov. Yusuf

By Bashir Bello and Abdulmumin Murtala

The Kano State Police has increased bounty placed on two notorious thugs on its wanted list from N100,000 each to N500,000 each.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel disclosed this while handing over 100 other repentant thugs to the Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf at the Sani Abacha stadium during the closing ceremony of the maiden Community Policing Friendly Football Games, organised by the Command in conjunction with the Youth Society for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases and Social Vices (YOSPIS).

CP Gumel, however, vowed that the Police will do everything possible to bring them to justice while recalling that the state police Command had launched man-hunt for three notorious criminals, out of which one has surrendered himself.

The Police Commissioner who presented 100 repentant thugs to Governor Yusuf for rehabilitation and empowerment, however, urged the society not to stigmatize the repentant thugs as they have promised to turn a new leaf and never to go back to crime.

According to him, “When I assumed duty, there were rampant cases of armed robbery, phone snatching and other violent crimes in the state.

“The aim of the football competition was to foster unity and peace between security agents and youths in the state, especially the repentant thugs in a bid to make them feel loved and be reintegrated into the society.

“Creating synergy among stakeholders such as the judiciary, the media, traditional rulers, NGOs, religious leaders, Kannywood, sister security agencies, among others helped the police to curb criminal activities in the state,” CP Gumel noted.

Receiving the repentant thugs, Governor Yusuf represented by the Director-General, Special Services, Government House, AVM Ibrahim Umar (rtd), promised to rehabilitate and empower the 100 repentant criminals presented to him by the state Commissioner of Police.

Governor Yusuf commended CP Gumel for initiating such innovation of crime-fighting.

“On the 100 repentant thugs presented to me by the State Commissioner of Police, they have all been accepted by the State Government and are going to be profiled and get them gainfully engaged with a full package of life-changing Programmes to be sponsored by the State Government.

“It gives me great pleasure today as we gather here to witness the Closing Ceremony of the Maiden Kano State Community Policing Friendly Football Games organized by the Kano State Police Command in conjunction with Youth Society for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases and Social Vices (YOSPIS) at the same venue of my inauguration exactly 93 days after my assumption of office.

“This sport event indeed came at a better time as it exemplified the spirit of unity, harmony and collaboration that our Government is striving to achieve for the stability of our beloved Kano State. It is also in line with our vision of engaging and bringing the youths together for development and the progress of the State.

“Recall that when I assumed office on 29th of May 2023, there were security challenges, and in my inaugural speech, I pledged to work with security agencies to quickly surmount all emerging ugly heads of insecurities in the State.

“I must also appreciate the commitment of the Police and other security personnel for taking the bull by the horn in ensuring that people sleep with their eyes closed. We will continue to remain committed to ensuring that the good people of the State operate their businesses and go about their daily activities without fear of being attacked by criminals.

“Furthermore, I commend the efforts of all the security agencies in the State particularly the Police for their untiring commitment to safeguarding the inhabitants of the State. As the Chief Security Officer of the State we will continue to give all necessary support to the security agencies and continue to accompany the Nigeria Police Force to implement the working community policing template being in use by the State Police Command,” Governor Yusuf said.

Meanwhile, highlights of the event saw the Police FC, known as the CP Boys defeating the YOSPIS FC in the final games which ended 2 – 0 while presentation of awards was made to best players during the games.