Police in Edo parade UNIPORT undergraduate who stabbed girlfriend to death

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE Edo State Police Command on Tuesday paraded a 400 Level student of University of Port Harcourt identified as Victor Ochonogor suspected to be a ‘Yahoo boy’ who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death in his Benin City residence.

The incident was said to have happened at 10, Osahon Street, Ogheghe Quarters, off Sapele Road, Benin City.

Ochonogor and his late girlfriend were said to have already locked themselves inside the house when the violence broke out and the incident was reported to the police by his landlord.

Parading the suspect at the police command, the Commissioner of Police, Dankwara Mohammed said the matter was reported to the police about 4 pm on Monday, August 21, 2023 and they swung into action immediately.

The suspect, Ochonogor, age, 25, said he has been dating his late girlfriend for three years now adding that she came from Asaba to Benin to visit him and while they were together, she accused him of being a kidnapper.

He said “I have been dating her for three years now and she accused me of being a kidnapper. I asked her why she must be accusing me of such things when we have been together for such a time?

“I am not a kidnapper and some of the members of her family know me very well.

“They accused me of being a kidnapper, how can a kidnapper be dating somebody?” He asked rhetorically.

Ochonogor said he didn’t kill his girlfriend because he was jealous that she wanted to get married to another man.

The Commissioner of Police, Dankwara Mohammed said the matter will be charged to court for prosecution.