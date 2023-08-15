Police gun down 3 kidnap suspects in Delta, recover AK47

By Jimitota Onoyume

Police operatives on patrol from Ebrumede police station shot dead three kidnap suspects in Ogbolokposo community, Uvwie local government area, Delta state.

The Police Public relations officer, PPRO, Delta state police command, DSP Bright Edafe disclosed this in a statement to the Vanguard, saying that the suspected hoodlums were four in a tricycle (Keke) when they sighted the policemen on patrol.

He said the hoodlums jumped out of their Keke, firing at the police who gave them a hot chase.

In the ensuing gun battle according to the Police Image maker, three of the suspects were fatally wounded and later confirmed dead in a hospital, adding that one AK 47 rifle was recovered from them.

” Operatives of Ebrumede police station while on visibility patrol along Ogbolokposo area in Ebrumede, they sighted a tricycle with four male occupants headed towards their direction. The operatives in their usual way flagged down the tricycle only for the occupants to jump down and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the Policemen.

“The police while chasing them, engage them in a shootout during which three of them were fatally wounded and One AK-47 rifle was recovered. The injured suspects were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty. Investigation is ongoing.”