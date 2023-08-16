Police foil terrorists attack, kill one, recover AK-47 rifle in Katsina

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Police operatives in Katsina State have foiled terrorists attack on Korogo Village, Jibia LGA, Katsina, killing one of the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

Katsina Police PRO, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, who disclosed this in a statement said its operatives recovered the followings in the foiled operation: one AK-47 riffle, 110 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, and 60 sheep rustled from the invaded community.

The statement reads: “On the 15th of August, 2023, at about 0009 hrs, the command received a distress call that bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons such as AK 47 rifles, shooting sporadically, invaded Korogo village via Daddara, Jibia LGA, and rustled sixty (60) sheep.

“Upon receipt of the report, unhesitatingly, the DPO Jibia mobilized a team of Police operatives to the scene and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel, as a result of which they were forced to abandon their heinous mission and scamper into the bush.

“While combing the scene, the body of one neutralized suspected bandit, sixty (60) rustled sheep, as well as one AK 47 rifle with one hundred 110 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, were recovered. Investigation is ongoing.”