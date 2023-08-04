Police foil bandits attack on Community, recover firearms in Zamfara

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The Zamfara State Police Command said it has succeeded in foiling a planned attack by bandits on Muslim worshippers while observing Friday prayers at Kwata village under Magarya district of Zurmi local government council of the State.

Briefing Journalist at the Police Secretariat Gusau, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on behalf of state Police Commissioner, ASP Yazid Abubakar, said a distress call was given to the Police Operatives attached to 34 PMF, hombe deployed to Magarya axis in Zurmi LGA acted on information that bandits have planned to launch an attack.

“On receiving the information, the Operatives mobilized and confronted the bandits, engaged them in gun duel which lasted for an hour and as a result of that, one of the bandits was neutralized while others escaped to the bush with possible gunshot wounds.

He further explained that, the information was about five armed men on two motorcycles suspected to be armed bandits planning to attack Muslims during juma’at prayers at the said location.

“Two AK47 rifles, four rounds of 7.62mm ammunition’s and Bajaj motorcycle were recovered at the scene while the Command is still pursuing the suspects with a view to arrest and prosecute them”, the PPRO has assured.

In the same vein, Police Operatives attached to Zurmi Division acted on credible information that, some group of armed bandits were planning to carry out attack on Police formations in Zurmi local Government area.

According to the PPRO, on receiving the information, the DPO led a team to investigate the matter which resulted to the arrest of one 35 year old Umma Zubairu of Rukudawa village at Awala via Nasarawan Zurmi in connection with the planned attack on policemen at Zurmi Division.

“During the interrogation, the suspect confessed that she has been working with bandit kingpin ‘Dan karami Gwaska’ as his informant and was assigned to monitor policemen at Zurmi Division so as to attack the Division. The suspect has been investigated and charged to court for prosecution”, he added.