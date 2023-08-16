Police disburse N27.8m to families of 35 injured, dead personnel in Abia 

By Steve Oko

The Nigeria Police Force Tuesday disbursed N27, 879,659.56 cheques to families of 35 personnel who died or were wounded in the line of duty in Abia State.

Commissioner of Police Abia State, Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, who issued the cheques to the affected families on behalf of the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, expressed deep concern over their plights.

He said that the IGP and the Command were saddened over their predicaments following the loss of “the brave men who dedicated their lives to serving and protecting our communities”.

The CP said Police had the moral duty to support and stand behind the families of their fallen heroes and heroines.

He said that the financial support was meant to help mitigate their challenges especially the financial burden that might come with the loss of their beloved ones.

The CP re-stated the commitment of the Police to the welfare of their personnel, assuring that the command would never abandon the affected families.

” The memories of the fallen heroes will forever remain in our hearts, and we will honour their legacy by continuing to serve and protect our communities with utmost dedication and commitment”.

Meanwhile, 32 personnel were dead while three were wounded according to police.

Appreciating the Command on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Amarachi Nkwachukwu, commended the Police authorities for identifying with them.

She said that the loss of their beloved ones was very hurting and devastating to the affected families, and solicited continued prayers for God to help heal the traumatizing effects on them.

Top Officers of the Command were present during the ceremony at the State Police Headquarters Umuahia.