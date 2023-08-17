Police can’t afford to vacate checkpoints — IGP Egbetokun



“”Orders IGP-MMU to Police Law Enforcers

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun has reiterated the steadfastness of his administration in its dedication to restoring a sense of order and responsibility to our nation’s highways and police operations.

This is just as the IGP reaffirmed that the NPF cannot afford to do away with checkpoints as they are vibrant parts of visibility policing, which is crucial to the effective policing of our contemporary society.

The IGP made this disclosure while responding to concerns about security on highways road users and alleged excesses experienced at some checkpoints.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “The IGP recognizing the importance of safe and efficient road networks has ordered the deployment of the improved Monitoring Unit and X-Squad operatives, in collaboration with supervisory senior officers, to conduct thorough assessments of key checkpoints along our highways.

“This initiative is aimed at ensuring that checkpoints are strategically placed and effectively managed, devoid of extortion and corrupt practices, and minimizing any inconveniences to the public while maintaining public safety.

“Responding to the concerns raised about indiscriminate checkpoints that may disrupt the flow of traffic and/or encourage any inappropriate behaviours of officers on the roads and inconvenience citizens, the IGP reaffirmed that the NPF cannot afford to do away with checkpoints as they are vibrant parts of visibility policing, which is crucial to effective policing of our contemporary society.

“The IGP stated emphatically that though such checkpoints and other operations may occasionally create inconveniences, they are aimed at achieving anti-crime goals.

“He appealed to the public to cooperate with the operatives for the greater good while assuring that the supervisory officers have been charged to lecture and supervise their men to uphold the principles of decency and dignity in all operations.

“These include fostering a respectful and professional demeanour among officers and men as well as optimizing the use of technology and intelligence to enhance operational efficiency.

“While urging members of the public to always cooperate with the police and other security agents on operations, he encouraged them to share their feedback, experiences, and suggestions with the police.

“The IGP also expressed the resoluteness of the Force in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of every individual traversing our highways.

“The Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to restoring sanity, maintaining order, and fostering a sense of trust between law enforcement and the communities we serve.”