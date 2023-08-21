Police ban protest in Kano amid tension over Tribunal outcome

By Bashir Bello, KANO

Amid growing tension in Kano State over a possible outcome of the Governorship election petition tribunal, the Kano State Police Command has banned all forms of street protest in the state.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel who made the emergency public announcement while addressing newsmen at the Bompai police headquarters, said he got wind that both the All Progressive Congress, APC and the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP members are currently mobilizing rented crowd in the guise of Civil Society Coalition to stage protest over the outcome in the state hence the need to ban any form of protest.

According to him, “In consideration of the confirmatory intelligence products at the disposal of this Police Command, all forms of street protests are hereby banned across all parts of the State.

“Members of the public should therefore note that it has come to our knowledge that both the APC and the NNPP members are currently mobilizing rented crowds in the guise of Civil Society Coalition and without clearance from the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress and without prior approval from the security agencies in the state. Both organizers, as well as the umbrella body, should note that any attempt to disrespect NLC and the Security Agencies in the state, by playing around with the fragile security situation, which the combined security agencies have been managing, is not only uncivil, criminal but also an offence against National Security 3. Checks have so far been conducted by this Police Command and It’s revealing that some members of both two political parties are influencing the members of the Civil Society to embark on this decision merely as a result of their apprehensions and to pre-empt the judgement of the election Tribunal.

“Finally, this Police Command is ever grateful for the enormous support and cooperation it has been enjoying from the good people of the State for the peace, security, stability and the overall interest of all residents,” the Commissioner of Police, CP Gumel however stated.