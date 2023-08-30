Police arrest two women for theft, trafficking of three children in Akwa Ibom

Apprehend 3 kidnap suspects

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

OPERATIVES of the Anti-Child Theft Unit, Akwa Ibom State Police Command, have arrested two women, Alayodi Onyekwere and Peace Paul, for alleged theft and trafficking of two children.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Odiko MacDon, who disclosed in Uyo yesterday also revealed the Command’s arrest of three kidnap suspects.

MacDon stated, “August, 2023, Operatives of Anti-Child Theft of the Command, arrested one Peace Patrick Paul (female) who deceived one Utibeabasi Monday Enang, both of Obot Akara Local Government Area (LGA) and stole her two children, aged 3 and 5 in the month of May, 2023.

“The said Peace Patrick Paul sold the two children to one Mary Eunice in Aba, Abia State who in turn sold them to one Bella Uko in Asaba, Delta State.

“Similarly, one Alayodi Paul Onyekwere (female) of Aboloma, Rivers State was arrested for stealing 11-year-old daughter of one Mr Macauley Daniel of Ikot Ikot Village in Obot Akara L.G.Area.

“Suspect alleged to have been sent by her grandmother to steal the child which she led Operatives to recover from Rivers. The children are here today and will be reunited with their families. The Command appreciates the collaboration from Yak Iyamma and Arise, Frontline Abolition of Trafficking in Person Project.”

On the kidnap case, the PPRO narrated that, “20th July 2023, at about 7:00pm, operatives of Ukanafun Division of the Command, relying on credible information stormed Ikot Akpa-Nkuk in Ukanafun L.G A and arrested three (3) suspects, one Nanai Friday Ekpo (f) of Odaro Ikot Village, in Ukanafun L.G.A, Barika Samuel Nulee and Nwidum Alugbo Yaake, both of Khana L.G.A., of Rivers State.

“On interrogation, Nanai Friday confessed to being responsible for luring unsuspecting men to her boyfriend, one Edurance Monday who is at large, to kidnap and collect ransom for them to share.

“The suspects confessed to the kidnapping of one Victoria Imo Uko and one Uwem Alpanuko, a Senior Lecturer, all of Ukanafun LGA. Victims have been reunited with their families.”

Within the months of July and August, the Command said it “arrested 96 criminal elements for offences of Murder, Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Bunkering Rape, Defilement, Cultism, etc and recovered arms and ammunition.”

The command assured that the suspects and others will have their day in court.